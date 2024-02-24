Zelensky To G7 Leaders: Imperial Ambitions Disappear Only After Those Infected By Them Lose

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Imperial ambitions and revanchism can be defeated only along with those infected by them.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the G7 leaders, Ukrinform saw.

“Please remember that imperial ambitions and revanchism can be defeated only together with those infected by them, and this is what opens the space for true security and the development of democracy. We hear now – 'history is watching,' – and this is absolutely true,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the G7 on behalf of all Ukrainians“for the vital support for our nation and people”, adding that, thanks to this cooperation, millions in Ukraine and in neighboring countries around Russia can feel that their homeland will not become Putin's backyard.

“You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected; to strengthen our military on the land; and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea; and you know perfectly well that we need all this in time. We count on you,” Zelensky stressed, adding that“our leadership is sufficient to restore security.”

“When the world's leading democracies are truly determined, this determination overcomes all challenges,” said the president.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium – Giorgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau, and Alexander De Croo – as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on February 24 in show of solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

