Security Agreement And Joint Arms Production: Zelensky Meets With Swedish DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson in Kyiv on the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the President's website .

"Today is the day of the beginning of this tragedy, and it is very important for us when our friends are here," the President said.

The Head of State noted that the visit of the Swedish Defense Minister to Kyiv was an important sign of his country's solidarity with Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the Swedish government for its strong concrete support for Ukraine, especially in defense. In particular, for the 15th package worth almost EUR 700 million, which was announced recently and became the largest in terms of volume. It includes artillery shells, air defense systems, and anti-tank weapons that are currently a priority. Sweden has also contributed to the practical content of the maritime coalition.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of establishing joint weapons production and future bilateral negotiations on signing an agreement on security guarantees.

The President praised Sweden's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and spoke about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit scheduled for Switzerland.

Ex-PM: Europe must do much more for Ukraine

As reported, on February 24, the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, George Meloni, Justin Trudeau, Alexander De Croo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other foreign guests arrived in Kyiv to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Photo: Presidential Office

