Kyiv Theater Is Preparing Performance And Concert To Mark Shevchenko's Birthday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's birthday, the Kyiv Academic Theater for Young Audiences (KATYA) in Lypky is preparing a poetry evening "Mustache Meeting" on the microstage and a concert "Taras Sings" on the chamber stage.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the theater.

"The best way to celebrate the birthday of the great Taras is to attend a daring, frank poetic performance that will tell you about the true character of Shevchenko. Sometimes he will make you smile, sometimes he will disturb your peace of mind, and maybe you will feel angry or disrespected. The limits of the writer's talent and clairvoyance are difficult to define: some lines seem to have been written yesterday," the KATYA told about the poetry evening "The Mustachian Meeting" to be held on March 9.

According to the theater , at the concert "Taras Sings" on March 9, the audience will hear an impressive song based on the words of Taras Shevchenko.

"We have tried to reveal all the facets of the writer's all-encompassing talent," the Kyiv Academic Theater for Young Audiences on Lypky noted.

Both productions are directed by Kateryna Chepura, and the concert's choirmaster is Valentyn Fomenko. The performances involve actors from the Theater of the Young People's Theater.

As reported, the World Federation of Ukrainian Women's Organizations (WFUWO) in partnership with the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) are initiating an international action "Let's Fight - Let's Win " to mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth.