26 Georgian Companies Featured At Largest Food Exhibition In Dubai Gulfood 2024 - Enterprise Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Twenty-six Georgian companies have featured at the largest food
exhibition in Dubai - Gulfood 2024 with the support of Enterprise
Georgia, the state agency promoting entrepreneurship, investment
and exports, the agency said on Friday, Azernews reports, Agenda.
Georgian export-oriented companies were presented in two
thematic pavilions and showcased processed fruits and vegetables,
juices, nuts and spices, as well as meat products, cheese, seafood,
lemonade and other products.
Mikheil Khidureli, the CEO of Enterprise Georgia, said the
number of visitors to the exhibition was“unprecedentedly high” and
noted the Georgian companies had the opportunity to meet the
“largest buyers” of the world's food and beverage sector.
At the Gulfood exhibition, which ran from February 19 to
February 23 and featured food and beverage communities from 127
countries, Georgian companies held B2B meetings with potential
partners to diversify export markets.
