Statistics Agency Reports Decrease In Motor Gasoline Output In January In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, Uzbekistan produced 124.6 thousand tons of
gasoline, Azernews reports.
According to the Statistics Agency, motor gasoline production
decreased by 15 thousand tons or 11% compared to January 2023.
The agency also provided information on production volume of
certain types of industrial products in January 2024:
. coal – 357.8 thousand tons;
. oil – 60.5 thousand tons;
. gas condensate – 111.7 thousand tons;
. buses – 25 units;
. cargo vehicles – 215 units;
. car engines – 13,915 units;
. passenger cars (excluding special purpose passenger cars) –
15,657 units.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.