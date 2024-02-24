HC Seeks Action Plan From Delhi Govt, Police To Tackle Bomb Threats To Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has called upon the city government and the police to present an action plan to address the recurring incidents of bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital.

This directive came as the court responded to an application filed by lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who contended the 'lack of progress' in investigating and resolving three out of five bomb threat incidents reported from city schools last year.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the authorities, asking them to submit their responses to the plea.

The court also said that the counter affidavit from the Delhi government and the Delhi Police should outline the proposed action plan to tackle the ongoing security concerns.

The petitioner cited the alarming frequency of bomb threats and stressed the need for swift and effective measures to ensure the safety of children and all the other stakeholders.

The latest application filed by the petitioner referenced a recent bomb threat email directed at the court itself, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Advocate Beenashaw N. Soni represented the petitioner in court, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive solution to address the growing security challenges faced by the educational institutions and the community at large.

The main petition came after a bomb threat to the Delhi Public School (DPS) on Mathura Road, which later turned out to be a prank by one of the students, made "just for fun".

During a counselling session, the student had confessed to getting the idea after a similar incident occurred at The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar area in April last year.