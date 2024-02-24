Scholz: Ukraine Will Survive Because It Is Strong, Courageous And Has Friends In Europe And World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German officials once again emphasized their support for the Ukrainian people.

"Ukraine will survive because it is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and the world. We are proud to count ourselves among their friends - today and in our common European future," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on social networking X , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's struggle for freedom inspires the world -

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbock posted a post in Ukrainian on the same social network .

On February 24, the Bundestag raised the Ukrainian national flag over one of the Reichstag towers.

On Saturday, a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine will be held in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Germany has provided Ukraine with military aid and pledges worth almost 28 billion euro , including aid worth more than EUR 1 billion.