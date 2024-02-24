Speaker Of Azerbaijan`S Parliament Meets With Her Counterparts From Maldives & Sri Lanka

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker
of the People's Majlis of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Aslam
and Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana,
who are in Azerbaijan to attend the 14th plenary session of the
Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Azernews reports.
Sahiba Gafarova described the APA as a convenient and
multilateral platform for developing cooperation, dialogue, and
solidarity among member countries. She highlighted discussions on
various global challenges during the 14th plenary session, which
was attended by parliamentary delegations from 40 countries and
representatives of international parliamentary organizations.
The meetings revolved around the role of parliamentary diplomacy
in international relations and the influence of legislative bodies
on global processes. The parties also explored opportunities for
cooperation within international parliamentary organizations.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the importance of the
Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was
established at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
Mohamed Aslam and Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana hailed the successful
hosting of the 14th plenary session of the APA and shared positive
impressions of their visit to Azerbaijan.
During the meetings, the sides also exchanged views on
opportunities for cooperation between the countries across various
domains.