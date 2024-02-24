Speaker Of Azerbaijan`S Parliament Meets With Her Counterparts From Maldives & Sri Lanka

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the People's Majlis of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Aslam and Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, who are in Azerbaijan to attend the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Azernews reports.

Sahiba Gafarova described the APA as a convenient and multilateral platform for developing cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity among member countries. She highlighted discussions on various global challenges during the 14th plenary session, which was attended by parliamentary delegations from 40 countries and representatives of international parliamentary organizations.

The meetings revolved around the role of parliamentary diplomacy in international relations and the influence of legislative bodies on global processes. The parties also explored opportunities for cooperation within international parliamentary organizations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the importance of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was established at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Mohamed Aslam and Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana hailed the successful hosting of the 14th plenary session of the APA and shared positive impressions of their visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meetings, the sides also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between the countries across various domains.