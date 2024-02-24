Ukraine Intercepts 12 Russian Drones, Two Missiles In Southern Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Forces South shot down 12 Russian strike drones and two Kh-59 missiles in their operational zone overnight Saturday.

This was reported by the Command press service on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Shahed-131/136 UAVs launched from the Black Sea area carried out sophisticated maneuvering over littoral settlements and inland toward Ukraine's central regions. Our air defense units shot down 12 kamikaze drones in our operational zone: two over Mykolaiv region and five each over Kirovohrad region and Odesa region," the report reads.

It is noted that the Russian warplane also launched Kh-59 guided air missiles from over the waters of the Sea of Azov. Two missiles were intercepted over Kirovohrad region.

Russia's Su-34 down in Kherson region - media

The military added that one of the downed drones fell onto a residential area of Odesa.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier siting media reports, a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber reportedly crashed in Kherson region.

Photo: Defense Forces South