GCC Natural Mineral Water Market 2024, Size, Share, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Natural Mineral Water Market Report by Size (Less Than 1 Litre, 1 to 2 Litre, More Than 2 Litre), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032 “, GCC natural mineral water market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% during

2024-2032

Natural mineral water comes from underground sources and contains various minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential for bone health, muscle function, and nerve transmission. It consists of silica that promotes collagen production and skin elasticity. It can serve as a source of essential minerals in the diet, particularly for individuals with mineral deficiencies or those seeking to supplement their nutrient intake naturally. It is used in cooking various dishes like soups, stews, and sauces, to add depth of flavor and enhance nutritional value. It can be utilized in agricultural practices, including irrigation, to provide plants with essential minerals and nutrients for growth and development. As it is known for its refreshing taste and perceived health benefits, the demand for natural mineral water is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Natural Mineral Water Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the growing awareness among the masses about healthy lifestyle choices, along with the escalating demand for beverages with natural ingredients and perceived health benefits, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the GCC region. In line with this, increasing premium amenities and services in the hospitality sector to enhance the experience of guests, coupled with the thriving hospitality and tourism industry in the region, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the region are improving distribution networks and availability of natural mineral water across urban centers, which is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing utilization of natural mineral water in cosmetic and skincare products as a key ingredient for its hydrating properties and potential benefits for skin health is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising employment of natural mineral water in spa treatments and wellness practices, such as hydrotherapy, balneotherapy, and mineral baths, due to its therapeutic properties is impelling the market growth in the GCC region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Size Insights:



Less Than 1 Litre

1 to 2 Litre More Than 2 Litre

Distribution Channel Insights:



On-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman Bahrain

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Al Ain Food & Beverages PJSC (Agthia Group PJSC)

Alrawdatain Water Bottling Company

Danone S.A.

Masafi LLC

MYNA Water Bahrain

Nestlé S.A. Rayyan Mineral Water Company

