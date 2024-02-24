Smart Pole Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The global smart pole market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during 2024-2032.

What is smart pole?

Smart poles refer to innovative infrastructural entities that integrate various functionalities, such as lighting, communication, surveillance, and environmental monitoring, into a single pole. It includes light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, Wi-Fi modules, surveillance cameras, charging points for electric vehicles, digital signage, and sensors for environmental monitoring. Smart poles are constructed from durable materials, such as steel and aluminum. They are utilized in a wide range of applications, including public lighting, traffic monitoring, security surveillance, environmental data collection, digital advertising, emergency services, electric vehicle charging, and hotspots for wireless internet.

Smart poles aid in enhancing public safety, improving urban connectivity, optimizing energy consumption, facilitating data collection, reducing operational costs, and contributing to aesthetic urban design. In addition, they are known for their multifunctionality, ease of integration into smart city networks, scalability, and role in supporting sustainable urban development.

Smart Pole Market Trends, Demand and Growth Drivers:

The growing demand for smart poles, owing to the increasing global investment in smart city infrastructure, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure is facilitating the adoption of smart poles integrated with LED and renewable energy technologies. Besides this, recent advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, coupled with the growing network of connected devices, which provides a foundation for the integration of smart poles into the wider urban ecosystem, are boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of government initiatives to implement intelligent transportation systems, which require smart poles for traffic and crowd monitoring, is catalyzing the market growth. In addition, the heightened security concerns, prompting municipalities to deploy smart poles with integrated surveillance capabilities, are contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the rapid proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs), creating a demand for more EV charging points, is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating partnership between product manufacturers and telecom companies to expand fifth-generation (5G) networks is driving the market growth.

Smart Pole Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the smart pole market on the basis of component, hardware, installation type, application and region.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

