Austrian Ex-Chancellor Kurz Sentenced To Eight Months In Jail In Perjury Case

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENNA, Feb 24 (NNN-APA) – The Vienna Regional Court, yesterday found former Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, guilty of perjury and handed him an eight-month suspended jail sentence.

The court ruled that Kurz had given false testimony, before an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament.

Evidence showed that Kurz had exerted greater influence, in the appointment of the supervisory board of the state holding company, OeBAG, than he subsequently admitted, during the parliamentary investigation, according to the court ruling.

Kurz, 37, served as the Austrian Chancellor from 2017 to 2019, and from 2020 to 2021. He stepped down as chancellor in Oct, 2021, after being put under investigation due to allegations of corruption. In Dec, 2021, he announced his withdrawal from politics.– NNN-APA