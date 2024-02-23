War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Almost 50 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 48 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening war update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, 58 combat engagements took place on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

Ukrainian aircraft struck six areas where Russian troops were stationed and three of their air defense systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit seven enemy targets, including a command post, three artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and two Tor missile systems.

During the day, the Russian army carried out 5 missile strikes, 60 air strikes and 62 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

