eGain to Show AI Capabilities Next Week

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares moved higher Friday. the leading AI knowledge platform for customer engagement today announced that the company will showcase eGain Knowledge Hub with AssistGPTTM at CCW Berlin, scheduled for February 26-29.

Rated #1 by analysts and KMWorld, the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers accurate answers and personalized guidance in the flow of work for agents. Accelerating automation in the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPTTM, a new no-code, generative AI capability that helps companies build knowledge using customer conversations and SME documents, up to 5x faster than industry benchmarks.

The company will demonstrate how the Knowledge Hub leverages generative AI to deliver much quicker business value at scale, with radical task automation for knowledge authors, agents, and analysts. Innovative capabilities will include: Orchestration of customer, agent, and operational experiences with generative and conversational AI; Digital-first omnichannel experiences unified with contact center systems using a BYO (Bring Your Own) composable architecture; Connected analytics for contact center operations, customer journeys, and knowledge optimization.

EGAN shares grabbed 16 cents, or 2.9%, to $5.86.









