Russia Considers EU Sanctions Illegal, Prepares Adequate Response

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow considers the sanctions of the European Union illegal,
undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security
Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The European Union continues its fruitless attempts to put
pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures. On
February 23, the EU countries adopted the 13th package of
sanctions. We consider such actions of the European Union illegal,
undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security
Council. We confirm that any unfriendly actions by Western
countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response,"
the ministry said.
In response to the 13th package of EU sanctions Russia has
already expanded the blacklist of community citizens who are
prohibited from entering the country. According to the Ministry, it
included citizens of the community responsible for providing
military assistance to Kiev, as well as individuals involved in the
persecution of Russian officials and advocating the confiscation of
Russian state assets.
In addition, the response list includes representatives of the
Council of Europe, members of legislative assemblies of European
Union countries, members of the OSCE PA and PACE, who
systematically make aggressive statements against Russia, the
ministry added.
