Investornewsbreaks - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) Partners With MSCI To Leverage Expertise, Offer New Index Options And Volatility Indices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) , the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, has entered into a strategic collaborative initiative with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) . MSCI provides a critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The partnership is designed to expand the suite of Cboe-MSCI Index options and volatility indices and reflects a deepening relationship between the two companies, which have a longstanding tradition of working together, as they leverage their combined expertise to develop innovative solutions for investors. Specifically, Cboe will be offering three new options tied to MSCI's international, developed, emerging and U.S. markets benchmark indices; those options are set to launch on March 18, 2024, pending approvals. In addition, Cboe will introduces two new volatility indices based on existing MSCI Index options and the proprietary VIX Index Methodology. The announcement noted that the new options will be based on the MSCI World Index, the MSCI ACWI Index and the MSCI USA Index.“In today's rapidly evolving landscape, investors require sophisticated tools to navigate the markets with confidence,” said Cboe global head of derivatives Catherine Clay in the press release.

“Our ongoing collaboration with MSCI reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation and providing solutions that empower investors to better manage risk and seize potential opportunities in the global marketplace. We are excited to expand our Cboe-MSCI toolkit with additional index options and volatility indices - an enhancement that will not only broaden our customers' product choice, but also enrich the ways they interact with and analyze the global markets. Crucially, the three new index options, which cover developed and emerging markets, are expected to also give investors comprehensive access to gain a variety of different exposures around the globe.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace as well as providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN