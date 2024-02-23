The Clorox Company Named Barron's Most Sustainable U.S. Company For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL) OAKLAND, Calif., February 23, 2024 /3BL/ - The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has earned the top ranking on Barron's 2024 100 Most Sustainable Companies list - its second consecutive year in the top spot. Clorox was selected for its continued efforts around sustainability, employee experience, inclusive representation and corporate governance structure.

"This important recognition from Barron's is a testament of our values in action," said Chair and CEO Linda Rendle. "By doing the right thing, putting people at the center of everything we do, and playing to win, we can realize our long-term aspirations and drive our business forward in a sustainable manner."

Released yesterday, the list is compiled by Barron's in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value. Calvert analyzes how companies perform according to five key constituencies-including shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet- and determines rankings based on more than 230 ESG performance indicators.

Clorox has made considerable progress toward its ambitious ESG goals across the areas where it can have the greatest impact. Recent highlights include:



Achieved and continues to maintain pay equity commitment -meaning no statistically significant differences in pay- across gender globally and races/ethnicities in the U.S.

Implemented a new ESG governance structure to further integrate ESG priorities, allocate resources and assign decision-making authority and accountability across its business.

Sustained diversity in its board of directors, with 50 percent female and 25 percent identifying as people of color.

Published its Climate Action Plan outlining its approach to achieving its 2030 science-based targets and 2050 net-zero commitment.

Maintained goal to source 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy for U.S. and Canadian operations.

Attained zero-waste-to-landfill status in over half of its facilities and 80 percent of its plants and reached 88 percent of the company's goal to have 100 percent recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025 . Named an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safer Choice partner of the Year for the sixth time for the company's manufacturing of products that contain ingredients the EPA has determined are safer for human health and the environment.

The full list of Barron's Top Sustainable Companies of 2024 can be found here . To learn more about The Clorox Company's ESG goals and progress, visit:

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.

CLX-C

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Clorox Company