I-League 2023-24: Aizawl And Rajasthan United Split Points In A Goalless Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizwal, Feb 24 (IANS) Aizawl FC's winless run extended to six games as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Rajasthan United FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Both sides headed into the match on the back of heavy losses -– Aizawl were drubbed 1-5 at home by Sreenidi Deccan, while Rajasthan United conceded four against Gokulam Kerala last Friday. As such, both sides will be a bit happy with the clean sheet.

Rajasthan United remained in ninth place with 16 points, nine ahead of the relegation zone. Aizawl, who are yet to win a game since December, have slipped to eighth place following their recent struggles and have 21 points in 15 games.

The Reds will hope to get that elusive win when they take on Real Kashmir in their next game on February 28. Rajasthan United will make the trip to Shillong to face Shillong Lajong on the same day.