Judicial Probe To Begin Soon In Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government will soon appoint a retired judge of the High Court or Supreme Court to conduct a probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project by the previous BRS government.

He said the leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will have to face the probe by a retired judge.

He was talking to mediapersons in Medaram in Mulugu district after paying obeisance to tribal deities during ongoing Medaram jatara.

Revanth Reddy said it was only after the Congress government decided to order a judicial probe into Medigadda barrage (a part of Kaleshwaram project), the BJP started demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He asked what the BJP was doing for 10 years.

"The CBI, ED and the I-T are all in the hands of BJP but they did not file a single case against KCR or his family," he said while recalling that the BJP ignored the representations the opposition parties made for a probe into allegations of corruption. He also claimed that that and BJP have reached an understanding for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

He said as per the understanding between the two parties, BJP will contest 10 seats while BRS will contest the remaining 7 seats.

Revanth Reddy, who recently visited Medigadda barrage along with ministers and MLAs, said they personally saw how the irregularities were committed by the previous government.

He alleged that because of the negligence of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh government diverted the water from Krishna river.

The Chief Minister remarked that with a debt burden of Rs 7 lakh crore, KCR pushed the state to the brink of bankruptcy.