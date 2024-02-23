QFA Signs Contract With Marquez Lopez Until 2026

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced Friday the official signing of Spanish coach Marquez Lopez to continue his role as head coach of the national team until 2026.

Spanish coach Marques Lopez signed a contract until 2026 at Al Bidaa Tower in the presence of QFA General Secretary Mansoor Al Ansari.

QFA expressed gratitude and appreciation to Al Wakrah SC for their cooperation and consent in facilitating Coach Marquez Lopez's appointment as the national team head coach.

Lopez will lead Qatar against Kuwait on March 21 in the third round match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualifiers.

Earlier this month, Lopez led Qatar to a famous 3-1 victory over Jordan in the final match of the Asian Cup 2023, leading Qatar to a second continental title on the trot.