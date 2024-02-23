Kuwait's Pavilion In Muscat International Book Fair Celebrate Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti pavilion participating in the 28th Muscat International Book Fair are decorated with Kuwaiti flags to celebrate its national days in conjunction with the exhibition period.

The owners of Kuwaiti publishing houses and writers who are participating in the exhibition were keen to celebrate Kuwait's national days through this beautiful gesture that carries the highest meanings of love, loyalty and belonging to the homeland, even if they were far from the country. (end)

nfa









MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107890637