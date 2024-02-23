Puttenahalli Women's Society Registers Complaint Against Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa For Derogatory Remarks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Over 15 women from the Puttenahalli Women Self-Help Society rallied together at the Puttenahalli Police Station to lodge a complaint against popular actor Darshan for his derogatory remarks about women during a recent public appearance.

They were upset about what Darshan said about women when he was on stage. Darshan is a famous actor, so what he says matters. The women expressed outrage at the derogatory remarks made by Darshan during a program on stage.

Expressing their collective outrage, the women emphasized that such statements from a public figure, particularly one as influential as Darshan, were not only unacceptable but also perpetuated harmful stereotypes and attitudes towards women.

"One of the women from our group said that Darshan's comments worried her a lot. She said his words showed he doesn't respect women. We can't let that slide, especially from someone with power and influence," said one member of the Puttenahalli Women Self-Help Society.