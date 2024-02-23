New Zealand Visa For Swiss, Finland, Iceland, Bahrain, Mexico Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Before arriving in New Zealand, all eligible travelers must complete the eTA visa waiver application process. This requirement applies to citizens of 190 countries, including Swiss passport holders who are exempt from needing a visa. Travelers who do not require a visa, including Swiss citizens, will be required to obtain a New Zealand eTA beginning in 2019. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) launched a visa-free travel service in July 2019. Swiss citizens can easily travel to New Zealand by obtaining the NZeTA, an online digital travel authorization. The NZeTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries, up to a maximum stay of 90 days. There is no need to print the eTA because it is already electronically tied to the applicant's passport. Swiss citizens who desire to stay in New Zealand for more than three months or for other reasons must obtain a visa. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to worry about presenting visa documentation at an embassy. Swiss citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an electronic travel authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC. Completing the NZeTA Visa Waiver Application takes about 10 minutes.

eTA New Zealand Document Requirements for of Switzerland



A Passport with at least 3 months of remaining validity after the date of intended exit from New Zealand.

A filled-out eTA New Zealand for Switzerland online application form.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the eTA and IVL fees.

