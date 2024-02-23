Premiere Of Upcoming Bollywood Film Kusum Ka Biyaah Held At City Of Joy, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 22nd February, 2024: iLEAD Films and Balwant Purohit Media proudly present the premiere of "Kusum Ka Biyaah," a hindi film based on a true story on 21 February at PVR Mani Square Mall, Kolkata, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh.



Directed by the talented Suvendu Raj Ghosh and written by Vikash Dubey and Sandip Dubey, "Kusum Ka Biyaah" boasts a stellar cast including Lovekansh Garg, Sujana Darjee and Pradip Chopra in leading roles, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Raja Sarkar, Suhani Biswas, Panya Darshan Gupta, Atanu Mahata, Samir Kumar Dutta, Khurshid Alam, Manoj Ojha and Raj Singh Sidhu among others.



"Kusum Ka Biyaah" narrates the tale of a middle-class mining worker and an aspiring student who agree to marry for the sake of their parents' happiness. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when a government announcement disrupts their wedding day, leading to a series of comedic and heartwarming adventures.



This film has earned numerous prestigious awards for its portrayal of social issues and nomadic life. Mr Pradip Chopra, the lead actor and producer, was recently honored with the Best Actor Award by a prominent Bollywood Town Magazine at film award ceremony in Mumbai. Through meticulous research, the film authentically captures the traditions and lifestyle of the Santali tribe, including their intricate wedding ceremonies.



Moreover, the film's cultural richness will be accessible to a wider audience through dubbing into Bengali, Rajvanshi, Santali, and Bhojpuri languages, sparking interest in tribal communities and beyond. Its catchy songs, beloved by Zee Music, will further enhance its appeal. Beyond entertainment, this cinematic gem serves as a compelling case study, offering invaluable insights into crisis management and prompting reflection on navigating turbulent times with foresight.



The movie "Kusum Ka Biyaah" depicts a real-life event that unfolded during the COVID-19 lockdown. The story revolves around a wedding procession traveling from Bihar to Jharkhand, which finds itself stranded at the state border due to the sudden enforcement of lockdown measures by the government. The trailer vividly portrays the chaos and challenges faced by the characters as they navigate through the unprecedented situation brought about by the pandemic.



Amidst the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, countless individuals across cities and villages found themselves in distressing situations, with life seemingly coming to a halt. The film captures the struggles encountered by Kusum's wedding and highlights the broader impact of the pandemic on society. It serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and endurance exhibited by people during times of crisis.



The film's trailer and music have already garnered attention on Zee Music Company, setting high expectations for its release. As audiences eagerly await the much-anticipated first night of the newlywed couple, the film also delves into timely themes surrounding government bureaucracy and state to state security. The film is all set to release at the theatres on 1st March, 2024.

Company :-Media Connect

Email :...