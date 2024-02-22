Vinnytsia Develops Three Reconstruction Projects For Japanese Investors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The development of design specifications and estimates has started in the city of Vinnytsia in relation to three projects, which proved to be interesting to Japanese companies during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia City Council , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“These are two environmental projects: the reclamation and installation of a gas collection system within the Stadnytsi solid domestic waste landfill, and the reconstruction of water treatment plants with respect to the installation of heat pumps. The companies specializing in urban planning also expressed interest in the Vinnytsia project on the construction of the Yanhel-Lukianeko bridge crossing. Hence, in relation to the above three positions, the next step is to develop design specifications and estimates, as well as other technical agreements,” the report states.

Vinnytsia City Council established cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), through which Japanese companies invest in different projects abroad.

As for the project on the reclamation and installation of a gas collection system within the Stadnytsi solid domestic waste landfill, the representatives of Vinnytsia City Council have already held two working meetings with Toyota.

Regarding the project on the reconstruction of water treatment plants with respect to the installation of heat pumps, Vinnytsia Mayor's Office is working with Mitsuya.

“We have felt the interest of potential investors in both environmental projects. Hence, we hope for further cooperation and, accordingly, assistance in obtaining Japanese-made equipment,” Vinnytsia Deputy Mayor Serhii Matusiak noted.

During meetings, Japanese partners assured the Ukrainian side that they are ready to start working on the above projects as soon as this year. Vinnytsia City Council expressed hope that the recent visit by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to Japan would ensure the development of specific instruments to sign investment agreements in accordance with the requirements of Japanese partners.

A reminder that

Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation

at the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.