Education Key For Afghanistan's Development, Says Abbas Stanikzai

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abaad Stanikzai, emphasizing girls' education, stated that“no one can prove who education is obligatory for and who it is not.”

Abbas Stanikzai, speaking at a gathering of girls from a religious school, said that educating girls and boys is the only way for the country's development.

Abbas Stanikzai, on Thursday, while emphasizing girls' education, considered education to be“obligatory” for both men and women.

With over two years since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan and despite global emphasis on reopening schools and universities, this group has not changed its position on women's education.



The Taliban only considers religious education permissible for girls and has significantly increased the number of religious schools.

In September of this year, Abbas Stanikzai addressed the rulers and the Islamic government, stating that facilitating the conditions for women's education is obligatory upon them.

He also considered the closure of schools and universities as causing distance between the people and countries from the Taliban, stating that anyone who deprives people of the right to education is“oppressive and unjust.”

Despite widespread criticism from both national and international communities, the Taliban has yet to lift the ban on women's education beyond the sixth grade and university.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram