Blinded To Ruins In Garabagh European Parliament Selflessly Serves Armenian Lies

It is not a new phenomenon that Armenia, which is hostile to
historical and religious monuments, presents its existence in a
pitiful way in front of the world community by creating an
artificial show. Armenia simply keeps grasping at straws. However,
the case of Armenia is somewhat different here. The ideology of the
"ancient Armenian" people, who made themselves residents of the
South Caucasus by force and created fake historical monuments from
time to time, is the product of this tradition.
Nakhchivan has been a land inhabited by ancient people for a
thousand or more years. An ancient land of Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan
is one of the first human settlements to give birth to life on
Earth. Here, the people of Azerbaijan created an ancient and rich
culture. Besides, this beautiful location is closely linked with
ancient Eastern civilizations, like the other districts of
Azerbaijan, and has left a deep trace on the course of historical
development. A rich historical, scientific, and cultural heritage
of the Azerbaijani people has emerged here.
Scientists explain the origin of the word ((Nakhchivan)) in
different ways. According to Azerbaijani etymology and
authoritative historical sources, ((Nakhchivan)) was developed from
the words ((Nagshi-jahan)), that is, ((ornament of the world)), or
((adornment of the world)). Another story widely spread among people
says the geographical name ((Nakhchivan)) is linked with the prophet
Noah, or more exactly, with the ((global flood)) and means
((Nuhchuvan)) - ((the land of Noah's followers)), or ((Noah's land)).
Unfortunately, Armenians raided history and invented their own
narratives. According to Armenian claims, the first Hayk descended
from the son of Prophet Noah. The point is that all prophets came
to preach Islam, and this shows that a generation that considers
itself the successor of Prophet Noah must necessarily be connected
to Islamic roots. There is no mistaking it – indeed, the Oneness of
God (monotheism) was brought to the people not only in the holy
city of Makkah but also by all the prophets across the world since
before.
We are not talking about the main religion. The main issue is
that Armenia carves its name everywhere and forges fantasies about
itself.
Armenians began to spread to the South Caucasus only during the
period of Tsarist Russia. There is some information in the ancient
Seljuk history that says that there were very few Armenians in
these areas until that time.
But why does Armenia make claims about so-called historical
monuments in Nakhchivan today?
On February 16, the European Parliament again adopted a
resolution on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, referring to the
groundless claims of Armenians. In the resolution, it is alleged
that Azerbaijan destroyed the khachgars as though from an Armenian
cemetery in the Julfa district of Nakhchivan.
In addition to its groundless accusation, the European
Parliament demands that Azerbaijan allow the activities of missions
on its territory, such as those of ICOMOS - experts working with
the International Council on Monuments and Sites, who want to study
the archaeological heritage and the problem of its protection, in
particular the so-called Armenian heritage. The EP also demanded
that its delegation be allowed to visit the archaeological
excavations in Julfa. This resolution was also submitted to the
Director General of UNESCO and the Secretary General of the UN.
Moreover, it is mentioned in the claim that allegedly Armenians
were historically expelled from the territories of Azerbaijan as a
result of pogroms, and the most ridiculous point is their false
territorial claims under the names of“Gardman-Shirvan and
Nakhchivan”. It is clear that there are Shirvan or Girdman
etymological names related to ancient Shirvanshahs and Girdman
states in Azerbaijan. However, when they have nothing to do with
Armenians, it is the last limit of impudence that Armenians try to
adopt these names.
Most probably, Armenians put forward such a false claim in order
to slide down the issue of Erivan, which is the territory of
Azerbaijan, and to avoid responding to the legitimate demands of
the Western Azerbaijan Community.
If so, then who will answer for the destroyed mosques and
historical monuments in Erivan and Garabagh?
Unfortunately, Western and especially European organisations,
both relevant and unrelated to the issue, support the dissemination
of Armenian lies to the world by turning every word from Armenians
into a resolution. But there is still no one who wants to see the
truth...
