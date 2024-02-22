Beep To Provide Autonomous Shuttle For Florida State College In Jacksonville Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) have introduced autonomous vehicles on FSCJ's downtown campus, making it the first college campus in the state of Florida to receive autonomous shuttles for students and visitors.

The initiative is in collaboration with Beep and Oxa .

Nat Ford, JTA CEO, says:“Our partnership with FSCJ and our industry partners Beep and Oxa, goes beyond merely deploying autonomous vehicles on campus – it marks a significant stride towards enhancing mobility in Jacksonville, making it more efficient and safer.

“This initiative is a testament to years of hard work and collaboration between the private and public sector, including the US Department of Transportation.

“We are eager for the FSCJ campus and the wider Jacksonville community to experience these AVs firsthand to see the benefits these vehicles bring as we prepare for the launch of Phase 1 of the U2C program, the Bay Street Innovation Corridor, in 2025.”

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"