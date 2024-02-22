Toobit To List Hydranet (HDN) For Spot Trading On February 29, 2024, At 8AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Hydranet (HDN) for spot trading on its platform. The listing of HDN on February 29, 2024, at 8AM UTC will open doors for users to engage with a pioneering Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and revolutionize the decentralized exchange landscape.

Revolutionizing Decentralized Exchanges with Hydranet

Hydranet is building the Hydranet DEX, a Layer 3 trading platform that seamlessly integrates the worlds of Bitcoin and Ethereum using Layer 2 off-chain protocols like the Lightning Network and the Connext Vector Network. Unlike traditional DEXs, Hydranet's novel exchange technology enables users to trade between Bitcoin and EVM-based blockchains without relinquishing custody of their funds. This groundbreaking approach ensures near-instant settlement times and low transaction costs for users.

Key Features of the Hydranet DEX

– Limit Order Book: Hosted by the Hydranet Network, the DEX includes a limit order book, providing users with enhanced trading functionalities.

– Multi-Currency Light Wallet: Users can store both BTC and EVM-based assets in the built-in multi-currency light wallet, offering convenience and flexibility.

– Off-Chain Execution: Trades on the Hydranet DEX are executed off-chain, fully peer-to-peer, and secured using hashed timelock contracts, ensuring the safety of users' funds.

– Platform Agnostic Web Version: Hydranet is actively developing an upgraded web version of its DEX, offering a user-friendly interface accessible directly from the browser.

HDN Token Utility and Governance

The HDN token is a utility and governance token used by the Hydranet DAO. It can be utilized for Hydranet DAO governance, trading fee reduction on the Hydranet DEX, and as necessary collateral to run important services of the Hydranet DEX Network and its ecosystem. HDN runs natively on the Arbitrum One blockchain with ERC-20 standards.

The HDN smart contract, deployed in July 2023, has implemented a maximum supply of 300 Million HDN. This number will only be reachable through HDN bonds. Every new 5 Million HDN made available for bonds must be approved via a DAO governance vote first.

Empowering HDN Holders

Owning HDN tokens provides rewarding opportunities and responsibilities. It enables holders to operate Hydranet DEX hubs and watchtowers, act as Lithium Liquidity Providers, benefit from reduced trading fees on the Hydranet DEX, and actively participate in the Hydranet DAO governance. Toobit is excited to support the listing of Hydranet and provide a secure and user-friendly platform for users to trade HDN the latest information and updates on the Hydranet (HDN) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

