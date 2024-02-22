Tahtamouni, Ryanair CFO Talk Air Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, discussed with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ryanair, Neil Sorhan, and the accompanying delegation, the company's future plans in Jordan.According to the ministry's statement on Thursday, the meeting went over the company's future plans in Jordan aimed at increasing the number of passengers, enhancing tourism in the Kingdom, and strengthening the country's position as a "regional" center for aviation operations.Tahtamouni expressed appreciation for the private sector's efforts in investing to improve Jordan's air transport services, stressing the ministry's readiness to provide them with "full" support to serve national interest and contribute to the sector's development.