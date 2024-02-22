Gaming Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Opportunity 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gaming Accessories Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global gaming accessories market share . The global size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

Gaming accessories serve as supplementary devices aimed at elevating the gaming experience by seamlessly integrating with a range of platforms such as desktops, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. These peripherals play a crucial role in delivering essential gaming data to users, enhancing audio immersion, and optimizing comfort and performance levels. Typically, gaming accessories encompass controllers, headsets, joysticks, virtual reality (VR) goggles, keyboards, and web cameras, among others.

Gaming Accessories Market Trends and Drivers:

Currently, a surge in disposable incomes and robust expansion within the entertainment sector emerges as a key driver propelling global market growth. Simultaneously, ongoing advancements in gaming content, particularly in demanding graphics, alongside a rising cohort opting for gaming as a profession, foster a positive market trajectory. Moreover, the escalating integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) bolsters market expansion. Furthermore, the growing accessibility of high-speed internet, coupled with advancements in wireless technologies, along with the increasing affordability and widespread availability of gaming peripherals through both online and offline channels, collectively contribute to a favorable market outlook worldwide.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Headsets

Mice

Controller

Keyboard Others

Breakup by Device Type:



PC Gaming Console

Breakup by Connectivity Type:



Wired Wireless

Breakup by Sales Channel:



Online Offline

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd.

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc., Logitech international S.A.

Mad Catz Global Limited

Nintendo Co. Ltd, Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG Sony Group Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation.

