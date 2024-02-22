Food Packaging Equipment Market Analysis, Recent Trends And Growth Forecast To 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Food Packaging Equipment Market Report by Equipment (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling and Dosing, Form, Fill and Seal, Labelling, Decorating and Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping and Bundling, and Others), Application (Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Dairy, Bakery and Snack, Frozen Food, Candy and Confectionery, Cereal and Grain, Perishable Prepared, Shelf Stable), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Region 2024-2032” . The global food packaging equipment market size reached US$ 18.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-packaging-equipment-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Food Packaging Equipment Industry:

Technological Advancements and Automation:

The continuous advancements and the increasing adoption of automation technologies in packaging as companies strive to increase productivity and adapt to changing market trends are supporting the market growth. Manufacturers are leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and speed in the packaging process. These innovations not only improve operational efficiencies but also help in reducing labor costs and minimizing human error, thereby ensuring higher product quality and consistency. Furthermore, automation in food packaging allows for more flexible packaging solutions, accommodating a wide range of product types and sizes, which is essential to meet the evolving consumer demands for convenience and variety.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards:

Governments and international bodies are implementing stringent regulations regarding food safety and packaging materials to protect consumers and the environment. These regulations mandate the use of certain materials, specify labeling requirements, and set standards for contamination prevention. Food packaging equipment manufacturers are investing in technologies that can adapt to legal standards, ensure traceability, and maintain the highest levels of hygiene and safety. Advanced packaging machines are designed to facilitate easy cleaning, reduce the risk of contamination, and incorporate features that support compliance with safety standards. This adherence to regulatory requirements not only helps prevent legal issues but also enhances consumer trust in food products, driving the demand for sophisticated packaging solutions.

Increase in Private Label Brands and Small-Scale Producers:

Private-label brands and small-scale food producers often seek cost-effective, flexible packaging solutions that can accommodate smaller production volumes without compromising on quality or efficiency. This is driving the demand for modular packaging equipment that offers scalability, easy changeovers, and the ability to handle a variety of packaging formats and sizes. This is encouraging equipment manufacturers to innovate and produce machinery that is accessible to businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups to established brands looking to launch new product lines. The capability to support small-batch production allows for greater product diversity and customization, catering to niche market demands and preferences for artisanal and locally produced food items.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Food Packaging Equipment Industry:



ARPAC LLC (Duravant LLC)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

IMA group

ISHIDA CO.LTD

Krones AG

MULTIVAC

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH Tetra Laval International SA.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Equipment:



Bottling Line

Cartoning

Case Handling

Closing

Filling and Dosing

Form, Fill and Seal

Labelling, Decorating and Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping and Bundling Others

Form, fill, and seal exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their efficiency in automating packaging processes, reducing labor costs, and ensuring product freshness and safety.

By Application:



Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Dairy

Bakery and Snack

Frozen Food

Candy and Confectionery

Cereal and Grain

Perishable Prepared Shelf Stable

Meat, poultry, and seafood hold the biggest market share owing to the implementation of stringent food safety regulations and the need for extended shelf life.

By Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Offline represents the largest segment, as many businesses prefer to evaluate packaging equipment in person to ensure compatibility with their existing processes before making a purchase.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the rising demand for packaged foods and increasing investments in food packaging technologies.

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Trends:

The advent of internet of things (IoT)-enabled packaging equipment, which allows for real-time monitoring of production processes, predictive maintenance to prevent equipment failures, and data analytics for continuous process improvement, is propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the rising popularity of smart packaging that incorporates technologies, such as quick response (QR) codes, near-field communication (NFC) tags, and sensors that can provide buyers with information about the origin, freshness, and nutritional content of the product, as well as facilitate enhanced brand interaction. These innovations not only improve operational efficiencies but also enable food manufacturers to deliver added value to consumers, fostering brand loyalty and trust.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163