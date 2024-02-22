Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation Participates in the Gulf Forum for Gifted Students in the State of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 14 February 2024: Talented students from Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation participated in the first Gulf Forum for Gifted Students, recently held in Kuwait, organized by Sabah Al-Ahmad Centre for Giftedness and Creativity and affiliated with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. The forum witnessed the participation of delegations of gifted students from various Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, emphasized the importance of these events and activities in honing the talents of gifted students, enriching their knowledge, acquiring new skills and experiences, and familiarizing themselves with the cultures of other communities in the Gulf.



Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity in Kuwait for organizing this important forum to enhance the skills and potential of gifted students in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and provide them with knowledge to broaden their horizons.



Aiming to support the skills of gifted students and refine them with cognitive and social experiences through workshops and cultural visits, the forum provided an ideal platform for exchanging experiences, knowledge, exploring successful practices, and understanding other cultures. It also included a special training program for accompanying supervisors of students, consisting of workshops and lectures to enrich educational leadership and teaching skills.

The forum offered various activities and events, starting with a workshop on discovering passion and setting goals. Interactive workshops such as artificial intelligence and the power of speech were presented. Scientific workshops covered topics like artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, website design, and 3D design.



The participating students expressed their joy in taking part in the first Gulf Forum for Gifted Students, where they were able to gain new knowledge and experiences, exchange knowledge and expertise with their peers from other Gulf countries. They also praised the organization of the forum's events and activities by the Sabah Al-Ahmad Centre for Giftedness and Creativity, which contributed to its success.





