Amanat Delivers Record FY 2023 Profit of AED 155 million, up 39% year-on-year

(MENAFN- Teneo) 14 February 2024 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces its preliminary unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 (“FY 2023”).

• Revenue: Grew by 40% year-on-year to AED 718.1 million in FY 2023, driven by almost two-fold growth at the Education platform, supported by higher enrollments and the acquisition of our special education needs business, and growth at the Healthcare platform through the consolidation of Sukoon and the continued expansion of our long-term care offering in KSA

• EBITDA: Increased by 43% year-on-year to AED 268.7 million in FY 2023

• Net Profit: Grew by 39% year-on-year to AED 155.1 million in FY 2023

• Balance sheet: AED 582.3 million of cash at year-end and low leverage providing significant capital to deploy on growth opportunities and return value to shareholders

• Value creation: Strong growth trajectory across both platforms with active deployment pipeline to unlock further value and potential for near-term monetization to drive shareholder returns

Amanat’s Chairman, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, said:

“It is a honor to be appointed Chairman of Amanat, one of the leading investors and operators in education and healthcare in the MENA region. The Company operates in two strategically important and growing sectors and I am focused on working with the Board and management teams to accelerate our platform growth plans, capitalizing on healthcare and education opportunities in the region and driving returns to shareholders, including through potential platform monetization events.”



Commenting on the results, John Ireland, Amanat’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, added:

"I am pleased to announce that Amanat delivered record results in 2023, maintaining its strong growth trajectory. Revenue increased 40% year-on-year, largely driven by the impressive performance of our education platform, which benefited from record enrollments, up 18% year-on-year, as well as growth and a full year contribution from our special education needs business. The strong revenue performance drove increased profitability with EBITDA and Net Profit increasing 43% and 39%, respectively, year-on-year.”



Summary Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results

AED million Audited

FY 2021 Audited

FY 2022 Unaudited

FY 2023 FY 23 vs. FY 22

Revenue 412.9 513.1 718.1 40%

EBITDA 147.22 188.4 268.7 43%

Net Profit 90.22 111.7 155.1 39%

Cash and Bank Balances1 878.0 583.9 582.3 0%





1 Cash and bank balances include the cash and bank balances of Amanat Holdings PJSC and its subsidiaries.

2 FY 2021 Net Profit of AED 90 million and EBITDA of AED 147 million presented above excludes impact of gain on disposal of divested investees and impairment charges.









































2 FY 2021 Net Profit of AED 90 million and EBITDA of AED 147 million presented above excludes impact of gain on disposal of divested investees and impairment charges.





Preliminary Unaudited Results of Public Joint Stock Company for the year ended 31 December 2023



First: General Information

Name of Company: Amanat Holdings PJSC

Date of Establishment: 2014

Paid Up-Capital: AED 2,500,000,000

Chairman of the Board: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil

Acting Chief Executive Officer: John Ireland

External Auditor Details: Ernst and Young LLP Middle East (Dubai Branch)

Second: Preliminary Results (AED million)

Summary Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results

AED million (unless otherwise stated) Audited

FY 2022 Unaudited

FY 2023

1. Total Assets 3,639.9 3,904.0

2. Shareholders Equity 2,712.2 2,803.5

3. Total Revenue 513.1 718.1

4. Net Operating Profit 129.0 186.0

5. Net Profit for the Period 111.7 155.1

6. Earnings per Share (AED) 0.0458 0.0547

7. Summary of Company’s Performance FY 2023 Revenue is AED 718.1 MN vs. AED 513.1 MN in FY 2022 and FY 2023 Net Profit is AED 155.1 MN vs. AED 111.7 MN in FY 2022





Note: the above excludes any potential non-cash impact from potential recognition of deferred tax and impairment losses which remain under assessment as at the date of release of the preliminary unaudited financial information in addition to any other subsequent audit adjustments.







MENAFN22022024006068013223ID1107886344