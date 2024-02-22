AI-powered chatbot revolutionizes access to women's reproductive health information in Mumbai

(MENAFN) In Mumbai, Komal Vilas Thatkare, a 32-year-old mother and housewife, grapples with private health concerns without access to female confidantes in her predominantly male household. Feeling isolated in her inquiries, she turned to an innovative solution: an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Myna Mahila Foundation, a local organization dedicated to women's empowerment. Leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT model, the chatbot, known as Myna Bolo, offers personalized responses to users' health queries, drawing from a specialized database of medical information on sexual health.



For Thatkare and others like her, the chatbot serves as a discreet and accessible resource, providing invaluable insights into sensitive topics such as contraceptive options and usage. Acting as a virtual companion, the chatbot fills the void left by the absence of female support networks, offering a safe space for women to seek guidance on intimate health matters.



The foundation's initiative enlists the participation of 80 test users, including Thatkare, to refine the chatbot's capabilities through ongoing interactions. By crowdsourcing real-world experiences and feedback, the foundation aims to train the chatbot to deliver accurate and relevant responses tailored to the diverse needs of its users.



The pilot project represents a glimpse into the transformative potential of AI in healthcare, particularly in bridging gaps in access to medical information and services. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the chatbot transcends geographical and logistical barriers, reaching individuals who may have limited access to in-person clinics or trained medical professionals.



Moreover, the focus on reproductive health underscores the chatbot's role in addressing a critical aspect of women's healthcare that is often shrouded in stigma and social taboos. By providing confidential and non-judgmental support, the chatbot empowers women to make informed decisions about their reproductive well-being, navigating complex healthcare landscapes with confidence and autonomy.

