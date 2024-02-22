Canadian Premier claims conspiracy theorists form threat to mainstream press

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concerns about the impact of social media on the influence of major news outlets, attributing a decline in their ability to shape public opinion to the rise of conspiracy theorists and online platforms. Trudeau delivered this message during an exclusive 30-minute interview with radio host Ryan Jespersen on his Real Talk podcast, conducted in the Conservative stronghold of Alberta.



Trudeau acknowledged what he perceives as a deliberate effort to undermine mainstream media, pointing to conspiracy theorists and social media influencers as contributors to the fragmentation of public discourse. According to the Liberal Party leader, these forces are fostering filter bubbles, preventing people from reaching a consensus on a common set of facts—something he believes traditional news outlets like CBC and CTV were able to achieve in the past.



The Prime Minister's remarks come in the wake of his criticism earlier this month of Bell Media's decision to lay off numerous local journalists and sell a significant portion of its regional radio stations. Trudeau argued that local journalism plays a crucial role in maintaining Canadian democracy and expressed the need for substantial changes in the media landscape. During the podcast interview, he emphasized the government's role in creating conditions and incentives for such changes to occur.



Trudeau also touched upon the government's financial support for local independent media, although he acknowledged the delicate balance between providing funding and ensuring that news outlets maintain their independence from government influence. The discussion sheds light on Trudeau's perspective on the evolving media landscape, the challenges faced by traditional news outlets, and the government's role in facilitating a resilient and diverse media ecosystem. As the influence of social media continues to grow, the Prime Minister's remarks underscore the complex relationship between traditional journalism, online platforms, and the broader dynamics of information dissemination in Canada.



