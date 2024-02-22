Scythe Robotics To Lead Adoption Of North American Charging Standard In Outdoor Power Equipment Industry Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Scythe Robotics , the Colorado-based company developing advanced, commercial-grade autonomous solutions for the landscape industry, says it has adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port for M.52.

This proactive move will integrate NACS capabilities into their all-electric, fully autonomous commercial mower as early as Q4 2024.

As an industry first, Scythe leads the charge in non-automotive vehicle adoption of this standard, paving the way for widespread integration of electric commercial equipment in landscape operations.

NACS, also known as the“Tesla Charger” or SAE J3400, is becoming the standard in electric vehicle (EV) charging. Leading automotive companies including Ford, General Motors, and BMW have committed to transitioning to NACS by 2025.

This move toward standardized charging infrastructure is crucial in facilitating mass EV adoption, streamlining user experiences with reliable and simple charging solutions.

