Barcelona, Napoli draw 1-1 in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

(MENAFN) In a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday, Spanish club Barcelona and Italian side Napoli played to a 1-1 draw.
Despite playing away, Barcelona initiated the game with a high press but missed several scoring opportunities at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, after receiving a pass from Pedri, ended his four-match scoreless streak in the competition with a low drive in the 50th minute to put Barcelona ahead.
However, Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen equalized with a low shot in the 70th minute after beating his marker.
Napoli's Argentine attacker Giovanni Simeone missed a late chance to secure a win in the 89th minute. The second leg is scheduled for March 12 at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
In another UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday, Portuguese club Porto secured a 1-0 victory over English Premier League side Arsenal with a late goal.
Porto's Brazilian forward Galeno had an eventful match, hitting the woodwork and then missing a chance in the 21st minute at the Dragao Stadium.
However, Galeno redeemed himself in the 94th minute by beating Arsenal goalie David Raya with a powerful shot to secure the winning goal for the hosts. The second leg is set to take place on March 12 at the Emirates Stadium.
