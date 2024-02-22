Azerbaijan's Gafarova Meets With Bahrain Representatives Council Speaker

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met
with Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the Speaker of the Council of
Representatives of Bahrain, Azernews reports.
Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the shared religious and cultural
beliefs between the two peoples, emphasising their positive
influence on bilateral ties. She underscored the effective
collaboration between Azerbaijan and Bahrain across various
areas.
Expressing confidence in Azerbaijan`s successful hosting of the
14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku,
the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain described
the organisation as a platform for cooperation.
Extending his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his
landslide victory in the presidential election, Ahmed bin Salman
Al-Musallam expressed Bahrain's keen interest in further expanding
relations with Azerbaijan in all fields.
During the meeting, the sides shared views on interparliamentary
ties between the two countries and acknowledged the significant
potential for deepening relations in this area.
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107884506
