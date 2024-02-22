Ambassador Rafaie Presents Credentials To Governor General Of Canada

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ottawa, Feb. 22 (Petra) - In a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ambassador Sabah Rafaie presented her credentials to the Governor General of Canada, Mary May Simon, and assumed her role as the accredited Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary and Resident of Jordan to Canada.During the ceremony, Ambassador Rafaie conveyed the warm regards of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Governor General Simon, extending sincere wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Canadian people.In response, Governor General Simon expressed her appreciation for the gracious message and conveyed her admiration for His Majesty's wise leadership and the enduring friendship between Jordan and Canada.The exchange of diplomatic pleasantries underscores the mutual commitment of both countries to further enhance bilateral relations across various sectors. Governor General Simon emphasized Canada's keen interest in fostering closer ties with Jordan and expressed optimism for future collaboration and mutual benefit.The event was attended by dignitaries from the Canadian government, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as members of the diplomatic community in Ottawa.