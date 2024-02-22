Riyadh Air To Launch Commercial Operations By Mid-2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Singapore: Saudi Arabia's new airline, Riyadh Air, plans to be operating commercially by the end of the first half of 2025, according to the airline's Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew. He disclosed this

on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

The airline, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, revealed last November that it had concluded its narrow-body aircraft deal and was expected to announce the order soon, although no specific timeframe has so far been given.

Riyadh Air, the second flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, will be based in Riyadh. The airline's main hub will be at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and will operate domestic and international scheduled flights to over 100 different destinations in the Middle East and six continents around the world.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman formally announced the establishment of Riyadh Air, the country's newest national airline, in March 2023. The airline had ordered 39 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with options for 33 more aircraft.

