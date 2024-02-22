President Informs Cabinet On Next Round Of ETCA Talks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) President Ranil Wickremesinghe informed the Cabinet that the next round of talks on the India – Sri Lanka Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) will be held in March.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said the President briefed the Cabinet on the progress to finalize the deal with India.

Gunawardena said that the 13th round of talks on the ETCA deal was held in New Delhi for 10 days from 08.01.2024.

He said the nine subcommittees responsible for 'goods trade', 'introduction, general provisions and general exceptions', 'service trade', 'rules of the origin', 'customs procedure and easing the trade', 'measurements for sanitation and sanitation of vegetation', 'technical constraints for trade', 'trade accords' and 'economic and technological cooperation' had entered into discussions.

The Minister said the subcommittee on conflict solving and final provisions was scheduled to hold their discussions at the end of February 2024 in New Delhi.

Furthermore, he said the 14th round of discussions of the proposed cooperation agreement is scheduled to be held during the first week of March 2024. (Colombo Gazette)