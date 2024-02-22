SLPP MP Complains Against Social Media Post

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Rohitha Abeygunawardane today complained to Parliament against a social media post and sought action against it.

The former Minister said that his privileges as an MP had been violated through the post.

He requested the Parliament Speaker to summon the individual who published the post, before the Parliament privileges committee.

His complaint comes days after an Online Safety Act came into force and one person had already been arrested under the new law.

Just last week the Sri Lankan Cabinet had approved a proposal to amend the Online Security Ac.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to a resolution furnished by the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to direct the Legal Draftsmen to prepare a draft bill to amend the Online Security Act based on revisions recognized through further discussions with eminencies on the field who had forwarded proposals for relevant amendments. (Colombo Gazette)