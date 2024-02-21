French Foreign Ministry Releases Video In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the French Ministry for Foreign Affairs has released a video in support of Ukraine.

The video was published on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

The video begins with the words "Our spirit never can be downed, our striving to be free" from Taras Shevchenko's poem "The Caucasus."

"Two years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine is fighting to restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. France will continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the post said.

On February 16 in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron signed a security agreement between the two countries. In particular, the document envisages EUR 3 billion in military aid for Ukraine this year and full support for the country on its way to the EU and NATO.