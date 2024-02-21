Top 10 Stories Of 21 February: From 2-Day Halt In Farmers' Protest To Wipro-Intel Chip Deal, All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are the top stories on February 21 protest halted for 2 daysAfter the death of one protesting farmer, demonstrators have decided to suspend their march towards Delhi for two days, Sarwan Singh Pandher, head of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said minister Arjun Munda had extended an invitation to the farmers for a fifth round of discussions, conveying the government's willingness to engage in talks and seek resolutions to their grievances. The farmer's protests have entered the eighth day full story click hereRahul Gandhi hits out at PM ModiRahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of discriminating against Dalits, and other backward classes. The former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took a Ram Rajya jibe and said the Centre has failed to generate enough employment opportunities for the downtrodden constituting \"90 per cent of the population,\" in the country.

SP-Congress finalise seat-sharing deal in Uttar PradeshCongress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande announced on Wednesday that the party will contest on 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. He said the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA bloc - from Samajwadi Party (SP) and other parties. Fali Nariman passes awayEminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues. The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am today. Ameen Sayani Passes awayAmeen Sayani, former radio presenter, popular for his show Binaca Geetmala passed away on Tuesday, February 20. PhonePe launches Indus Appstore

delhi news, a Walmart Inc. owned fintech, has launched a mobile application store for consumers in India. The Android-based store is called Indus Appstore, pits the product against Google's Play Store. Wipro wins deal to design Intel's latest chipsLarge-cap IT services firm Wipro Ltd on Wednesday disclosed a new deal with US chipmaker, Intel Foundry. The deal with the chip development division of Intel will further see Wipro engineers work on Intel's latest '18A' chip node that will be used in cutting-edge consumer electronics devices next year onward. Karnataka MNCs to display number of Kannadigas employedMultinational companies (MNCs) in Karnataka should display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their respective offices, Karnataka Minister for Backward Class Development, and Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj S. Tangadagi said on Wednesday. Reliance's 'Hanooman' to be launched in MarchThe BharatGPT group, backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and top engineering schools in the country, aims to launch its first ChatGPT-style service next month.

Stock market today: Sensex down over 400 pointsDomestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's trading session in red amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 434.31 points or 0.59% at 72,623.09 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,055.05 level, down 141.90 points or 0.64%.



