Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for draft bylaws of Compulsory Motor Insurance for the year 2024 and Beneficiaries of Insurance Contracts for 2024.The regulations aim to implement some provisions contained in Insurance Business Regulatory Law No. (12) of 2021 and address some issues related to vehicle insurance.The Council of Ministers also decided to green-light the validating reasons for the draft bylaw to regulate leasing and ownership activities by non-Jordanians and legal persons of immovable property outside boundaries of Petra Archaeological Park (PAP), or other archaeological sites in Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) for the year 2024.Under the Cabinet decision, the system is referred to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to proceed with the procedures for its approval in accordance with the rules in force.The system aims to regulate leasing and ownership process by non-Jordanians and legal persons of immovable property outside PAP boundaries or other archaeological sites in PDTRA, in accordance with provisions of Petra Tourism Development Region Authority Law No. (15) of 2009.Additionally, it defines procedures and powers for this purpose, encourage investment through governance procedures and save investors' time and effort.On another level, the Council decided to approve Industrial Policy Document for the years (2024-2028) and form a national team to follow up on its implementation, which features various ministries and competent authorities.The decision also entrusted Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to outline an executive plan to implement this policy, within a "clear and specific" time frame, and move forward with its implementation procedures, in partnership with the relevant authorities.The Industrial Policy Document for 2024-2028 aims to enhance Jordan's industrial development and design and implement interventions that would achieve Jordan's industrial development, goals, in a manner consistent with Economic Modernization Vision.