Baku Hosts Meeting Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Executive Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

A meeting of the Executive Council of the institution is being held in Baku on February 21 within the framework of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Azernews reports.

The parliamentary delegation of about 40 countries, including speakers from about 10 countries, is participating in the event dedicated to the theme of Strengthening Regional Cooperation for the Sake of Sustainable Development in Asia.

The meeting agenda includes issues such as the election of the Bureau of APA, listening to the report of the chairman of the Executive Council, the speech of the General Secretary of APA, the election and approval of the vice-presidents of APA for 2024, and the approval of the agenda of the 14th plenary session of the Assembly.

The composition of the APA's standing committees on economic and sustainable development, budget and planning, social and cultural issues, and political issues will also be confirmed at the meeting.

Within the framework of the event, meetings of the institution's Executive Council, plenary sessions, political, economic, budget, social, and cultural committees will be held, relevant issues will be discussed, and several organisational issues will be considered.

At the end of the session, the Baku Declaration and the final report of the APA will be adopted.

The plenary session will finish its work on February 24.

It is worth noting that in November 2023, at the meeting of the Executive Council of APA held in Antalya, Turkey, Azerbaijan was elected the chairman of the organisation for 2024-2025.