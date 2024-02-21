Nebras Petrochemicals Project: Door Open For Int'l Companies

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting Sunday evening to discuss the completion of the Nebras Petrochemicals Project, which has been pending since 2015, and is one of the priorities of the economic reform that the government is focusing on.

During the meeting, the appointment of a consulting entity for the project was discussed, to handle the technical aspects, specifications, and oversee the quality of technological pathways in designs and production units.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Industry and Minerals to finalize the amicable settlement with Shell , which informed the government of a change in its strategy towards focusing more on gas projects in Iraq. Consequently, this opens the door for other international companies to implement this important and vital project.

The Ministry of Oil was instructed to provide a report on the international companies interested in working on and undertaking the project, according to the required specifications and standards for project facilities.

The meeting also emphasized crystallizing and studying the administrative structure that will manage the project, as well as the implementation and operation processes.

It is worth noting that Shell withdrew from the Nebras project due to changes in its global plans related to petrochemicals, leading to a greater focus on the gas sector. However, it remains committed to operating in Iraq and seeks to expand its investment in associated gas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani's visit to the Netherlands, where he met with the CEO of Shell.

(Sources: Ministry of Oil; Media Office of the Prime Minister)