Union Developers Secures Real Estate Asia Awards Win For Housing Project

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lahore, Pakistan - February 21, 2024 – Leading Real Estate Developers, Union Developers Pvt. LTD brought home the 'Best Residential Development of the Year - Pakistan category' win Real Estate Asia Awards for its flagship housing project 'Union Living '.Union Living has risen as one of the top real estate residential and commercial developments in Lahore due to its landscaping, modern architecture, planned community, solid infrastructure and necessary associated utilities.In the development process, Union Developers has always given top priority to the location before launching any housing and commercial venture.The project has its all-running front along the Canal Bank Road designated for the commercial hub to ensure that the businesses are easily approachable and not disturbing the peace of the residential community. It is thoughtfully planned with residential and commercial areas being parted yet not alienated from each other.The development has 55% areas reserved for amenities and perfectly manicured lush green parks. Walking and jogging tracks, also including amphitheatre parallel to the bank of canal. Union Living exudes a warm welcoming bustling sight, with its commercial areas being extensively spread parallel on the bank road of the famed The Lahore Canal.The project has an artistic Gate House and a Grand Jamia Masjid with attached Islamic Library and a capacity to cater over 1000 pilgrims. Two overhead water reservoirs having a capacity of 100,000 gallons each, to ensure the supply of clean and smooth water supply.Union Living also has 24/7 security and surveillance along with an on-site CCTV control room equipped with smart technologies. All the utilities and sewerage systems of the project are designed and planned underground.Amongst the biggest qualities that brought victory for the property developer is that Union Living has been launched with ballot in 2022. It has been developed in only one year and its plots are ready and private construction has started. More so, all the properties have been sold out even before the housing project was launched.Real Estate Asia Awards honours the most innovative real estate developments and laud industry players in Asia Pacific that stand out in the market.For inquiries, please contact:Customer Support CentreUnion DevelopersToll-Free No: 08000 9000UAN: + 92 42 111 119 000Email: ...Website:FaceBook:Twitter:Lindedin:

