Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 47 Times, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 47 times on Tuesday, February 21.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the enemy fired a total of 88 shells using various weapons, including mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. In particular, 16 shells were fired at the city of Kherson.

There were no casualties reported.

Russians attack industrial area and residential buildings in Kramatorsk, injuring three civilians

Russian troops targeted residential areas of settlements in the region.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops carried out five missile strikes, 125 air strikes, and 124 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and populated areas in the past day.